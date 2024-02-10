Erstellt am 10.02.2024 von Andreas Hermann Landl

DW Global Media Forum: Sharing Solutions.

The 17th edition of DW’s international media conference is set for June 17-18 in Bonn.

Save the date!



• How can the media ensure journalist safety during crises?

• How can journalists maintain integrity while embracing new tech?

• What’s the journalist’s role in boosting political engagement?



The 2024 DW Global Media Forum centers on tackling these challenges with a constructive approach. The conference will be held at the historic former German Parliament, now the World Conference Center in Bonn.

We look forward to welcoming you this year at the Global Media Forum! Join us as we kickstart the countdown with the GMF Talk series, exploring pressing issues in today’s media landscape.