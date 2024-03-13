Erstellt am 13.03.2024 von Andreas Hermann Landl

Dieser Artikel wurde 82 mal gelesen und am 13.03.2024 zuletzt geändert.

The International Peace Bureau (IPB) invites friends and colleagues,

„We would like to share some information and invitations with you.

The list of upcoming events is also visible from the homepage of IPB’s website.



Open Call for Civil Society – Participate in the 2024 C7 Process!

The 2024 Civil Society 7 Summit will take place on May 14-15 in Rome, Italy.

IPB is the International Coordinator for the



2024 C7 Working Group „Peace, Common Security and Nuclear Disarmament„.

The IPB is calling for representatives from civil society who would like to be involved in the drafting process of the Communique which will be presented to the G7, taking place in Italy in June.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an intergovernmental political and economic forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States; additionally, the European Union (EU) is a „non-enumerated member“. It is organized around shared values of pluralism, liberal democracy, and representative government.[1][2][3] G7 members are the major IMF advanced economies.



If you want to receive more information and/or to be part of the process,



you can still register here or reach out to us!

Sign the Call for Commencing the Preparation of the UN’s Fourth Special Session on Disarmament by SCRAP Weapons & Participate in our co-organized event – The Open Call can be found here.- Mar. 20th, 2024, 1pm CET:



Activating a UN Special Session on Disarmament: A Civil Society Consultation.

Register here.

IPB’s and partners‘ upcoming events

Mar. 9th, 2024, 7pm CET: Middle East, Cauldron of Conflict by GWPUAN. Register here.

Mar. 13th, 2024, 4pm CET: The appalling situations of Human Rights in DRC by IPB African Network. Register here.

Mar. 16th, 2024, 11am CET: WOMEN STAND AGAINST WAR AND VIOLENCE

DATE by PWP. Register here.

Mar. 23rd, 2024, 8pm CET: NATO and US-bases in UK and the Nordic countries by GWPUAN. Register here.

Apr. 4th-7th, 2024. CONGRESS on NEUTRALITY: a Strategy for Global Stabilization. Register here.